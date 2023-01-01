Telangana is a role model for other States: Prashanth Reddy

The Minister stated that the State was progressing at a rapid pace under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Published Date - 08:16 PM, Sun - 1 January 23

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said Telangana, which has been in the forefront of development, would further speed up reforms to push economic growth in the State in this new year.

Speaking after releasing the R & B and NAC Organization New Year diary and calendar here on Sunday, the Minister stated that the State was progressing at a rapid pace under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. “Telangana has become a role model for other States in all the fields,”he said.

He said the people should support the BRS government in its effort to take the State on the path of development. The State government would be introducing various new welfare programmes for the benefit of people of the State. “Every eligible beneficiary should take the benefit of welfare schemes,”he said.