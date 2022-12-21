Telangana Martyrs Memorial works to be expedited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:31 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Source: Twitter/Vemula Prashanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday inspected the ongoing construction of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial coming up near Hussain Sagar. He directed the contract agency to expedite the works by increasing manpower to ensure round-the-clock works, without compromising on the quality.

At present, the works are nearing completion in fixing of stainless steel sheets around the memorial. The Minister examined various works pertaining to main entrance, flooring, fountain area, Telangana Talli statue, landscaping area, museum, photo gallery, auditorium and restaurant which are in various stages of completion.

