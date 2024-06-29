Series of development works in pipeline, Madhira set to witness rapid growth

State government has selected Madhira constituency, represented by the Deputy Chief Minister, to establish an integrated residential school on a pilot basis.

By James Edwin Published Date - 29 June 2024, 06:48 PM

Khammam: The Madhira Assembly constituency in the district is set to witness rapid growth with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka proposing a series of development works in the constituency.

It might be noted that the State government has selected Madhira constituency, represented by the Deputy Chief Minister, to establish an integrated residential school on a pilot basis. The integrated school would have SC/ST/BC and minority residential schools in one place.

According to officials, 20 acres of land required for the construction of the school has been identified recently at Lachagudem in Chintakani mandal in the constituency. The integrated school would be built with an estimated cost of Rs.100 crore.

Once the integrated school starts functioning, it would revolutionise and strengthen the education system. It is a good decision to establish integrated residential schools in every mandal, noted Telangana State School Teachers Federation (STF) state general secretary Devarakonda Saidulu.

Vikramarka proposed to revive Indira Dairy which was initiated in 2013-14 during Congress regime by establishing Indira Dairy Industrial Co-operative Society Limited. At that time, the land required for the dairy was also allotted. It is planned to involve DWCRA group members in managing the dairy, which could ensure employment to unemployed youth. Indira Dairy would have a production capacity of four lakh litres of milk per day. Milk products would also be manufactured and marketed by the dairy.

The Deputy Chief Minister recently announced that rural roads would be developed with Rs.334 crore. In addition, a ring road would be laid around Madhira town to ease the traffic in the town and boost development around it. It is planned to construct a new court building spending Rs.24 crore as the existing court building constructed during the British era reached dilapidated state. It might be noted that a 100-bedded government hospital is being constructed with Rs.34 crore.

If the proposal to develop an underground drainage system in Madhira town comes to fruition, the town would be the first one to have underground drainage facility in erstwhile Khammam district.