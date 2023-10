Telangana Jana Samithi to support Congress’ fight against BRS in poll battle

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:18 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi announced on Monday that it will support the Congress party in the forthcoming assembly polls.

The Jana Samithi party came to this decision after the party president M Kodandaram met Telangana Pradesh Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Monday.

Kodandaram announced that his party will not contest the upcoming polls but will extend their support to the Congress party on the ground.

Telangana Jana Samithi was founded on March 31, 2018. Kodandaram was also the chairman of the all-party Telangana Joint Action Committee, which led the separate Telangana state movement from 2009 Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30 and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing triangular contest between the BRS, Congress, and BJP.

