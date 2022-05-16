Telangana: Junior colleges to reopen on June 15

Published Date - 06:28 PM, Mon - 16 May 22

Hyderabad: The Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE) 2023 will be conducted from March 15, 2023 to April 4, 2023, while the practical exams are scheduled from February 20, 2023 to March 6, 2023.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Monday issued the annual calendar for the academic year 2022-23 with reopening of junior colleges for second year students slated for June 15. Similarly, for first year students, junior colleges begin from July 1. A total of 221 working days have been calculated for the academic year 2022-23.

According to the academic calendar, intermediate students will have Dasara holidays from October 2 to 9 and half-yearly exams are from November 21 to 26. The Board has scheduled Sankranti holidays from January 13 to 15, 2023 and pre-final exams will be held from February 6 to 13, 2023. The pre-final exams will be followed by practical and theory exams.

The last working day for the academic year 2022-23 is March 31, 2023 with summer vacation from April 1 to May 31 and junior colleges will reopen for the academic year 2023-24 on June 1, 2023.

Admissions have to be made only in accordance with the schedule announced by the Board, the TS BIE said, adding that no college should employ marketing strategies like appointing public relation officers or any such personnel for canvassing their case.

