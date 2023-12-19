Telangana: Junior doctors meet Health Minister; call off boycott of duties

Following the talks, the TJUDA members said that the Health Minister has assured them that the State government will ensure to release their stipends by 15th of every month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:36 PM, Tue - 19 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) on Tuesday called-off their decision to boycott outpatient services and elective surgeries in government hospitals, after successful talks with Health Minister, Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday.

The medicos during the course of talks also raised the issue of the new Osmania General Hospital (OGH) building. The Health Minister assured that foundation stone for the new building will be laid within two-months.

The Health Minister also assured the medicos that the State government will ensure new hostel buildings are taken-up within the campus of medical colleges.