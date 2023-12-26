Telangana Health Minister urges enhancement of Primary Health Centres

A detailed discussion on the present status of seasonal diseases, Covid infections, TB, NCDs, Dengue, Malaria etc was also held between the Health Minister and senior health officials from the National Health Mission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: State Health Minister, Damodar Rajanarasimha on Tuesday directed the health department to focus on strengthening infrastructure and health care services at all the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Telangana.

The Health Minister, during the course of a review meeting that covered the functioning of multiple Government health departments including public health care initiatives of National Health Mission (NHM) on Tuesday, said that the State government is committed and will prioritize improving the health sector in a big way in Telangana.

Interacting with senior health officials, Damodar Rajanarasimha said that mother and child health care services will be given top-most priority by the State government.

“More deliveries must be taken-up in government hospitals when compared to the private health sector. In the coming days, there is a need to leverage T-Diagnostics and utilize its existing infrastructure to conduct more Covid tests across Telangana. Special attention must be on handling seasonal diseases,” he said.

A detailed discussion on the present status of seasonal diseases, Covid infections, TB, NCDs, Dengue, Malaria etc was also held between the Health Minister and senior health officials from the National Health Mission.