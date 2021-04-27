Telangana: Kamareddy Cop succumbs to Covid-19

Sub-Inspector Ganapathi died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment in the hospital.

By | State Bureau | Published: 11:49 pm

Kamareddy: A Police Sub-Inspector in Kamareddy district died due to Covid-19 while taking treatment in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Ganapathi was working with the Police Department and was recently promoted as Sub-Inspector and obtained a posting in Siddipet district. He worked as SI for six months in Siddipet district and later arrived at Kamareddy as VR. He was working in the Kamareddy SP office.

Ganapathi was suffering from fever for the last five days and underwent a Covid test. He tested positive for the virus and got admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment in the hospital. Earlier, Ganapathi worked as ASI in Devunipally police station.

