Telangana: Kavitha expresses disappointment over Congress govt’s vote-on-account budget

Kavitha felt that the budget seemed more focused on criticising the previous government than outlining a vision for progress, lacking provisions for the welfare of different communities

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 February 2024, 08:05 PM

BRS MLC K Kavitha speaking to the media at the Telangana State Assembly.

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha expressed disappointment over the vote-on-account budget presented by the newly elected Congress government in Telangana for the year 2024-25, labeling it a “name-changing government” that falls short on delivering promises. She highlighted the absence of allocations for crucial schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes, meant to support poor women during their marriages.

Speaking to the media at the State Assembly here, Kavitha criticised the State government for ignoring promises like salary hike for ASHA workers and questioned the sincerity of the government. She felt that the budget seemed more focused on criticising the previous government than outlining a vision for progress, lacking provisions for the welfare of different communities.

The MLC pointed out the budget’s failure to align with the Congress party’s manifesto, especially regarding promise to allocate Rs.4,000 crore for minority welfare. She also raised concerns about Hyderabad‘s recent power cuts, contrasting them with the uninterrupted power supply during the BRS regime. She urged the State government to prioritise transparency and effective implementation of future budgetary plans.