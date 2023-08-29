Telangana: Khaki shirts distributed to auto rickshaw drivers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:33 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Khammam: A large number of khaki shirts were distributed to auto rickshaw drivers of 20 villages related to Jallepalli, Patharlapadu, Subledu and Bangla auto addas at Patharlapadu in Thirumalayapalem mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Rythu Bandhu district convener Nallamala Venkateswara Rao handed over the khaki shirts provided by Nama Muthiah Memorial Trust, established in memory of BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao’s father.

Speaking on the occasion he commended service programmes being conducted by the MP across the district.

Everyone should work for the betterment of the society drawing inspiration from Nama Muttiah Trust.

It was appreciable to serve the poor in the society considering human service as godly service.

Nageswara Rao while serving as an MP standing by the side of the poor by providing services on a large scale, he said.