Golden double for Jatin, Satya at Inter-School TT tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

All the winners of the 35th St Pauls Annual Telangana State Ranking and Inter-School Table Tennis Tournament, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Jatin Dev of SGUTTA and Satya Aspathi of GSM bagged two titles each at the 35th St Paul’s Annual Telangana State Ranking and Inter-School Table Tennis tournament at the St Paul’s School in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Jatin defeated M Rishabh Singh of SPHS/AWA 3-1 for the top honours in the under-17 boys category. He then downed Trishul Mehra of WTTA in the under-19 boys final 4-3 to take top spot.

Meanwhile, Satya downed VPG’s P Jalani 3-0 in the under-15 girls category and then defeated K Shresta Reddy 3-1 in the under-17 girls final to clinch the yellow metal.

AVSC’s Vansh Singal got better of GSM’s Dr Chandra Chud 4-1 to take the men”s singles title. In the women’s final, experienced Nikhat Banu, representing RBI, blanked Varuni Jaiswal of GSM 4-0 to clinch the title.

Results (All Finals):

U–11 Boys: P Vedansh (Olive Mount) bt Hriaan Kheskani (GTTA) 3–2; Girls: Venkata Mahima Krishna (HVS) bt V Aparna (GSM) 3–0;

U–13 Boys: Vevaan Bhatia (LFHSTTC) bt Yashvasin (AWA) 3–2; Girls: K Sri Saanvi (SGUTTA) bt Venkata Mahima Krishna (NVS) 3–1;

U–15 Boys: M Karthik Teja (AVSC) bt Akshay Khajandar (AWA) 3–2; Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt P Jalani (VPG) 3–0;

U–17 Boys: Jatin Dev (SGUTTA) bt M Rishab Singh (SPHS/AWA) 3–1; Girls: Satya Aspathi (GSM) bt K Shresta Reddy (GSM) 3–1;

U–19 Boys: Jatin Dev (SGUTTA) bt Trishul Mehra (WTTA) 4–3; Girls: K Shresta Reddy bt HS Nikita (VPG) 4–0;

Men: Vansh Singal (AVSC) bt Dr Chandra Chud (GSM) 4–1;

Women: Nikhat Banu (RBI) bt Varuni Jaiswal (GSM) 4–0.

