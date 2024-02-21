Telangana: Khammam Fort to be developed as tourist attraction

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) engaging expert consultants for developing Khammam Fort as a tourist attraction

A view of the renovated Zafar well at Khammam Fort on Wednesday.

Khammam: After renovation of ‘Zafar well’, a stepwell at Khammam Fort, measures were being taken for the development of infrastructure facilities at the fort. Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao directed the officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) engaging expert consultants for developing Khammam Fort as a tourist attraction.

He held a meeting with Deputy Director of Archeology and Museum Department Narayana, Telangana State Tourism Department Development Corporation engineers Ramakrishna and Sridar, District Tourism Department Officer Suman Chakraborty here on Wednesday.

The minister wanted creation of facilities like ropeway, drinking water, toilets, parking, food court, stair railing, lighting, gazebos, seating benches, power supply and other tourist facilities at the fort to attract tourists.

It might be noted that the previous BRS regime has embarked on a project to give a facelift to the historic fort built by Kakatiya rulers in 950 AD to develop it as a pleasant tourist spot. As part of that Zafar well was restored by Khammam Municipal Corporation by spending Rs 61.80 lakh.

The well used for rainwater harvesting existed at the fort’s southern side since the rule of Kakatiyas. It was during the period of Asaf Jahis a taluqdar Zafar-ud-doula (1716-1803) the well was renovated and hence was called Zafar bowli (well).

Following the directions of district Collector VP Gautham and under the supervision of municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi the Rainwater Project of Hyderabad was roped in to restore the well and works started in April, 2023.

Two 7HP motors were operated for 23 days to pump out water in the well. Later 24 workers were engaged for 90 days to remove about 2.12 lakh cubic metres of silt and garbage from the well. The well measures 60 feet in length, 70 feet deep and a width of 60 feet.

The renovated Zafar well was inaugurated on February 17.