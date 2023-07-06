Telangana: KNRUHS issues notification for admissions into MBBS, Dental courses

The KNRUHS has invited applications online from candidates who have qualified by securing the cutoff scores or above in NEET UG-2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) on Thursday issued notification for admission into MBBS and Dental courses in affiliated medical and dental colleges for 2023-24 in Telangana.

The KNRUHS has invited applications online from candidates who have qualified by securing the cutoff scores or above in National Eligibility-cum– Entrance Test (NEET) UG-2023. Notification has been issued for online registration for web based counseling to determine State Merit position for admission into government medical/dental colleges after deducting 15 percent of seats contributed to all India quota and Category ‘A’ seats in Private Un-aided Non-Minority and Minority Medical colleges, Private Un-aided Non-Minority Dental Colleges including Army Dental College, Hyderabad.

Candidates can register online and upload scanned original certificates on website https://tsmedadm.tsche.in from 8 am on Friday, June 7 to 6 pm on June 14. The total number of seats available under Competent Authority Quota in all categories along with seat matrix for the academic year 2023-24 will be notified on KNRUHS website before exercising web options for counseling.

The qualifying criteria for General Category including Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) is cut-off score of 137 while for SC/ST/BS and PWD Candidates, the cut-off score of 107. The cut-off qualifying score for persons with disabilities (OC) is 121. For details: knruhs.telangana.gov.in.