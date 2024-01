Telangana Maha Lakshmi Scheme: Rs 6.50 Crore Zero Tickets Issued In TSRTC Buses | Ponnam Prabhakar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 January 2024, 09:23 AM

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reported the issuance of 6.50 crore free RTC bus tickets for women under the Maha Lakshmi scheme. Initiatives include Gruha Jyothi, Rythu Barosa, and housing for the homeless, highlighting the government’s commitment to social development.