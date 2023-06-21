Telangana: Maize worth Rs 54.40 crore purchased in Warangal

In line with the State government's commitment to support farmers, Markfed officials have successfully procured 2.77 lakh quintals of maize

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

In line with the State government's commitment to support farmers, Markfed officials have successfully procured 2.77 lakh quintals of maize

Warangal: In line with the State government’s commitment to support farmers, Markfed officials have successfully procured 2.77 lakh quintals of maize, valued at Rs 54.40 crore, through the establishment of 31 centres across the district.

This special initiative by the State government has benefited a total of 6,757 farmers, who are receiving the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,962 per quintal. The amount is being directly deposited into the farmers’ bank accounts. Rs 33.77 crore has already been disbursed to 3,623 individuals, with the remaining farmers expected to receive their payments soon, according to the Markfed officials.

The State government took the decision to procure maize from the current Yasangi (Rabi) season due to crop damage caused by untimely rains and the exploitation of the farming community by traders. The officials have successfully completed the procurement process in the district, with Markfed establishing a total of 31 procurement centres. Out of these centres, 26 have been allocated to Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), while five have been assigned to Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

“Maize procurement at these centres commenced in the first week of May,” said Mahesh, the district manager of Markfed. In total, 2,77,287 quintals of maize, worth Rs 54,40,37,094, were purchased. The highest procurement was recorded at the Parvatgiri Agriculture Market Committee-1 centre, with 16,801 quintals acquired from 492 farmers.

Also Read State government strategy helped curb heatwave related deaths: Harish Rao