Rajgopal Reddy wants Harish Rao to join Congress along with 25 BRS MLAs

Do not listen to your uncle and brother-in-law and listen to us. Do not participate in the BRS Poru Bata meeting in Nalgonda on Tuesday, said Rajgopal Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 10:18 PM

Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy speaking in the Assembly.

Hyderabad: Praising former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao as a hard worker, Congress MLA from Munugode Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy wanted him to extend his support to the good work being done by the Congress government. He worked as an Irrigation Minister but all the decisions were taken by former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. It was not his fault, he said in the Assembly on Monday.

“Do not listen to your uncle and brother-in-law and listen to us. Do not participate in the BRS Poru Bata meeting in Nalgonda on Tuesday,” Rajgopal Reddy said. The Munugode MLA also reminded that the past government had reduced the 18-Member Congress party to 12-Member party against democratic spirit. “If we think, we can also behave like you but we don’t have intentions to ensure there was no opposition in the House,” Rajgopal Reddy said.

Later speaking to media persons on the Assembly premises, he wanted Harish Rao to join the Congress by getting along 25 BRS MLAs. “Harish Rao will be offered Endowments portfolio and it would help in cleansing all the sins,” Rajgopal Reddy said.