Telangana: Man injured in wild boar attack at Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:50 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Victim Balaraju is being treated at Government Hospital Sangareddy on Tuesday.

Sangareddy: A farmer was seriously injured in an attack by a wild boar at Bommareddygudem village of Pulkal Mandal on Tuesday evening.

The victim was Balaraju (29) from the same village. According to locals, Balaraju was walking home from the agriculture field when an adult wild boar attacked him. He sustained serious injuries on his thighs, following which he was rushed to the Government General Hospital in Sangareddy. His condition was stated to be stable.