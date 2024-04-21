Sangareddy: Youngster kills boy who saw him stealing, ends life later

Though his friend Ramu and a trader Prakash climbed the tower to bring him down, he attacked them with a knife and a rod. With dusk falling, the police returned, leaving Nagaraju on the tower.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 April 2024, 09:35 PM

Sangareddy: A youngster, who called the police and confessed that he had killed a 13-year-old boy who saw him stealing cables from a scrap shop, later ended his own life by hanging from on a mobile tower in Jogipet town on Sunday.

According to Jogipet Police, Vadde Nagaraju (25) used to extort money from traders in the Jogipet market area. On Saturday evening, he is said to have stolen some cable wire from a scrap shop in the market area when Alakunta Shekar (13) saw him and informed the owner.

Also Read Hyderabad: Police constable killed in road accident near Ghatkesar

Developing a grudge against Shekar, Nagaraju called him to a well on the outskirts of the town, where he allegedly strangulated the boy and smashed his head with a rock before throwing the body into the well on Saturday night.

Later, Nagaraju, climbed a mobile tower, called the police and informed them that he had killed the boy.

When the police reached the spot and persuaded him to climb down, he refused.

Though his friend Ramu and a trader Prakash climbed the tower to bring him down, he attacked them with a knife and a rod. With dusk falling, the police returned, leaving Nagaraju on the tower.

However, when the police reached the tower on Sunday morning, Nagaraju was found hanging from the tower. The Police confirmed this using a drone camera, after which the body was brought down and shifted to the Government Hospital in Jogipet for postmortem. Police have registered a case and investigation is on.