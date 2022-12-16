Telangana: Man marries transgender

Karimnagar: Updated On - 04:06 PM, Fri - 16 December 22

Karimnagar: Love knows no bounds, they say. The story of Harshad, now known as Harsha and Divya, a transgender is the perfect example for the adage. Harsha and Divya got married in Jammikunta town on Friday and behind the marriage is the five-year-old love story, which appeared to have gone astray, but ended on a happy note on Friday with the marriage.

Divya is a transgender, native of Veenavanka but living in Jammikunta town, while her husband Harshad lives in Jagitial. Harshad met Divya five years ago in Jagitial and their friendship turned into love, but Divya was not ready to marry him. It was only after she underwent a surgery, Harshad proposed to her again and this time, she accepted. Harshad shifted to Jammikunta town and married her as per Hindu traditions.

A driver by profession, Harshad had earlier proposed to marry Divya, but she turned down his proposal three times. Later, Divya shifted to Jammikunta but Harshad persisted with his request, she recalled while speaking to reporters the marriage. But Harshad came to Jammikunta to convince Divya for marriage. As she agreed for the wedding, Harshad changed his name as Harsha to marry her in Hindu tradition. The wedding ceremony was held in Divya’s room on Friday and later, the newly wed had a darshan of the presiding deity in Illandakunta Ramalayam temple.

Speaking on the occasion, Divya said she was happy to marry Harsha and hoped to lead a peaceful life. She thanked her mentor as well as the media for the support.