Telangana: Man murders pregnant wife, kills self in Kamareddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man murdered his pregnant wife with an axe and later killed himself with it on the outskirts of Chityala village in Tadwai mandal in Kamareddy district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Sanjeevulu and his wife Ramya. The police said Sanjeevulu, who was addicted to alcohol, became furious when his wife asked him to stop drinking liquor. She advised him to take up a job and help the family overcome financial problems.

An argument took place between them over the issue and in a fit of rage, he took the axe from the house and attacked her. Death was instant for Ramya. He later went to an isolated place on the outskirts of the village and committed suicide by inflicting injuries on himself with the same axe.

Sanjeevulu was married to Ramya five years ago and the couple has a daughter. On receiving information, the police rushed to the village and shifted the bodies to the government hospital for an autopsy.