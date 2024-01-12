Telangana man offers Dubai ticket to nephew for killing wife

The victim, Anjum Begum (30) was found dead in her home under suspicious circumstances on Monday.

Medak: A man allegedly employed his nephew to kill his wife by offering him a flight ticket to Dubai.

The incident happened in Narayankhed town on January 8. The victim, Anjum Begum (30) was found dead in her home under suspicious circumstances on Monday. Narayankhed Inspector Srinivas Reddy said investigation pointed to the involvement of her husband Yunus Khan.

Anjum Begum was the second wife of Khan. While Khan was living in his own home with his first wife, Anjum was residing in a rented home for the last six years with their daughter. Since Anjum was demanding Khan to buy her a house, Khan allegedly decided to eliminate her as he could not fulfill her wish. He asked his nephew Ayub to kill her assuring him that he would send him to Dubai to help him settle there. Ayub and his minor friend allegedly killed Anjum by punching her on the head on January 8.

The police arrested Ayub and Khan on Friday.