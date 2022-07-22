Telangana Medical Recruitment Board withdraws 357 posts of Tutors

Hyderabad: The Medical Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB), Telangana, which released a notification to fill 1326 vacant posts of doctors on June 15, on Friday withdrew 357 posts of Tutors, which will now be filled at a later date based on the guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC). The recruitment of the remaining 969 vacant posts of doctors in various medical departments will go ahead as scheduled.

A notification said, “”MHSRB has withdrawn 357 posts of Tutors that were notified earlier. The State government has informed that recruitment of these posts of Tutors shall be taken up separately as per the latest NMC regulations.”

On June 15, the MHSRB had notified 1326 vacant posts out of which 751 were of Civil Assistant Surgeons (CAS) in Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPHFW), 357 posts of Tutors in hospitals under Directorate of Medical Education (DME), 211 CAS posts in hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) and 7 posts of CAS to be filled in Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM).

Following the withdrawal of 357 posts of Tutors, the MHSRB will go ahead with the recruitment of the remaining posts of which 751 posts of CAS are in DPHFW, 211 CAS posts in TVVP and 7 posts of CAS in IPM.

For more details: https://mhsrb.telangana.gov.in/MHSRB/home.htm