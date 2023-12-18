Telangana medicos defer their decision to boycott duties

The TJUDA and TSRDA on Saturday had served notices to boycott medical duties from Tuesday, December 19, due to pending release of their stipends since this September

Published Date - 10:44 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) and Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) on Monday deferred their decision to boycott outpatient services and elective surgeries from Tuesday, following talks with Secretary, Health, Christina Z Chongthu on Monday.

The TJUDA and TSRDA on Saturday had served notices to boycott medical duties from Tuesday, December 19, due to pending release of their stipends since this September. The State government on Monday released pending stipends for two-months i.e. September and October for all the medicos and has also invited them for detailed discussions, TJUDA members on Monday said.

The Health Secretary along with Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Monday met TJUDA and TSRDA members. “We discussed why the release of stipends is getting delayed. The Health Secretary has assured that she would take-up the issue with the Health Minister so that bottlenecks are resolved,” TJUDA said.

The medicos said that they will interact with Health Minister, Damodar Rajanarsimha on Tuesday and then decide their future course of action. “At present, we have deferred our decision to boycott our medical duties from Tuesday. We will take a decision on our future course of action after meeting the Health Minister,” TJUDA members said.