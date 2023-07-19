Medicos urge Telangana Government to expedite OGH new building

Medicos pointed out that the new hospital block at Osmania General Hospital campus has been pending for nearly a decade
Hyderabad: The members of junior doctors association from Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday urged the State government to take a firm decision to start construction of a new hospital block within the hospital campus.
The medicos pointed out that the new hospital block at OGH campus has been pending for nearly a decade. As a result, patients and even health care workers are suffering due to the crumbling infrastructure. The junior doctors made it clear that in the event of further delay in taking-up the project, they will boycott their medical duties in the coming weeks.