Medicos urge Telangana Government to expedite OGH new building

09:15 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: The members of junior doctors association from Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday urged the State government to take a firm decision to start construction of a new hospital block within the hospital campus.

The medicos pointed out that the new hospital block at OGH campus has been pending for nearly a decade. As a result, patients and even health care workers are suffering due to the crumbling infrastructure. The junior doctors made it clear that in the event of further delay in taking-up the project, they will boycott their medical duties in the coming weeks.

