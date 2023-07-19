Medicos urge Telangana Government to expedite OGH new building

Wednesday, Jul 19, 2023
Medicos pointed out that the new hospital block at Osmania General Hospital campus has been pending for nearly a decade

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 19 July 23
Hyderabad: The members of junior doctors association from Osmania General Hospital (OGH) on Wednesday urged the State government to take a firm decision to start construction of a new hospital block within the hospital campus.

The medicos pointed out that the new hospital block at OGH campus has been pending for nearly a decade. As a result, patients and even health care workers are suffering due to the crumbling infrastructure. The junior doctors made it clear that in the event of further delay in taking-up the project, they will boycott their medical duties in the coming weeks.

