Telangana men’s team emerge champions of American Flag Football Nationals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:30 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Players of Telangana and Kerala in action in the final at Gymkhana Ground on Sunday

Hyderabad: Telangana team emerged winners of the American Flag Football Nationals in the Gymkhana grounds of Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the final, the state team were upagainst Kerala, and the host recorded an impresseive 16-8 win over Kerala to clinch the title. Veera Manikantha Reddy and Sudhir Yadav scored 6 points each and Santosh Sandri scored 4 points for the winners.

In the semis clashes, the host cruised past Rajasthan and Kerala won against Karnataka.

The Telangana team is under the guidance of coach Praveen Reddy Chintala.

In the other final, Rajasthan women recorded a narrow 8-6 victory over UP women. Earlier, Rajasthan won over Kerala while UP downed Karnataka to reach the final.