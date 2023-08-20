Inter-District Football Championship: Baqi fires Ranga Reddy to title triumph

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:50 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Jubilant champions Ranga Reddy district team on Sunday

Hyderabad: Abdul Baqi’s brace for Ranga Reddy led to 9th Senior Men’s Inter-District Championship triumph at the PJR Football Ground in Pebbair, Wanaparthy on Sunday.

In the summit clash Ranga Reddy were upagainst Khammam, the former recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory. Alongside Baqi’s two goals, Camey scored a goal for the winners.

Results: Final: Ranga Reddy 3 (Abdul Baqi 2, Camey 1) bt Khammam 0.