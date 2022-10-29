Telangana: Minister Satyavathi commends two teenagers for their bravery

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:45 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Mahabubabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has showered praises on two teenagers, Nunavath Siddu and Boori Ranjith of Kesamudram village, for their timely act which saved the lives of three people in Friday’s car accident at Kesamudram.

Four people died and three others managed to escape as a car going to Tekulapally of Bhadradri-Kothagudem plunged into an open well abutting the bypass road near Kesamudram on Friday evening.

In a press note here on Saturday, the Minister said the boys, who are studying 10th class by staying in the school hostel, had risked their lives to help the passengers of the car to come out of the well.

Siddu and Ranjith who came out of the hostel to relieve themselves, had seen the car falling into the well and immediately made efforts to rescue the people travelling in the car using a rope. They also jumped into the well and made a vain bid to break open the window panes.

The Minister said she would also see that the duo would be given a befitting honour for their courage by the State government. Students, management of the school, and villagers have also praised their bravery.