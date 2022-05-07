Telangana: Minority Study Circle starts coaching classes

By Asif Yar Khan Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minority Study Circle commenced free coaching classes for Group I, Group II, Group III and Group IV across the State for government job aspirants, on Friday.

Director, Telangana State Minority Study Circle (TSMSC), Shahnawaz Qasim said the Minority Welfare Department, through the study circle, is conducting the coaching programme in all 33 districts of Telangana.

In Hyderabad, the coaching is being held at the Urdu Maskan building in Old City. Around 250 students attended the coaching classes on Friday and Saturday. “Actually, we planned for an intake of 100 candidates. But since the auditorium in spacious, we are accommodating more aspirants for coaching programme,” he said.

The classes are simultaneously being organised in all the districts wherein around 100 students are enrolled for the course of 90-day duration. Officials noticed huge response in all the headquarters of the erstwhile districts of the State.

“Regular tests will be conducted to evaluate the students weekly. Experts with a good track record are roped in to take the classes, and study material is made available to candidates,” he said. In next few days, IAS and IPS officials will also be interacting with the students and give tips for successfully sailing through the exams.

Online classes are also being organised. “We are recording whatever is taught at Urdu Maskan and uploading on social media platforms. Soon, a dedicated phone number will be given on which students can call and clarify their doubts or seek assistance/advice for preparations from expert,” Shahnawaz Qasim added.

