Here’s how to stay focused in festive season

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

Hyderabad: Meeting loved ones, decorating the home, and dressing up in traditional clothes are all a part of the festive season. While these celebrations are a great time to make memories and unwind, government job aspirants who are preparing round-the-clock for months are often in a dilemma – should they take a break from their study schedule to celebrate or not?

The best way forward is to attempt having the best of both worlds. With planning, one can make time for both studies and celebrations. But the key is to not lose focus on preparations.

Plan in advance

Make yourself aware of the days you are expected to spend time with family. Clear your schedule accordingly and plan to complete the tasks for those days in advance. Prioritise important topics and be sensible in picking the events you choose to attend.

Set reasonable goals

Since you will be making time for other things than studying, go easy on the goals you set for yourself. Do not burden yourself with unachievable goals and later feel guilty for them. Set short-term goals and see them through.

Study early mornings

Early mornings are usually calmer even during the festive season. Use that quiet time to study and revise. Though it is a shorter period, use it effectively to make up for the lost study time.

Have deadlines, not rigid timetables

With all the celebrations, having a fixed timetable might not work. For each chapter, set a deadline and try your best to complete it by then. Make sure your focus is on completing the syllabus and not following a pre-planned timetable.