Telangana: More students opt for CETs this year

Hyderabad: Business and Information Technology appear to be where youngsters from Telangana are planning their future. Fans for the black gown of lawyers too are a growing tribe.

Indicating that many are looking at professional courses that hold immense potential in the changing circumstances across the globe, there is an increase in the number of students registering for admissions into various professional courses through Common Entrance Tests (CETs) this year.

Seven CETs conducted by various State universities on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) have recorded 45,529 more applications so far, that is 4,50,902 applications against 4,05,373 in 2020. This number could further shoot up as applications for some entrance tests are still underway.

Among the CETs, the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) has witnessed an increase in applications from 2,21,706 in 2020 to 2,51,723 this year. While the entrance tests for both engineering and AM streams concluded, results for the engineering stream are scheduled to be released by the TSCHE on August 25.

Likewise, Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) for admissions into MBA and MCA courses has received 65,918 applications against 55,172 in the last year. It is scheduled to be held on August 19 and 20.

Going by the registrations, several students are also planning to make a career in law. The Law Common Entrance Test for three-year law degree (August 23) and five-year integrated degree course (August 24) and PG Law Common Entrance Test for LLM (August 24) registered a steep increase in applications from 29,599 in 2020 to 39,866 in 2021.

Similarly, the number of applications for the Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) too went up from 21,971 in 2020 to 22,834 now.

