Telangana: Mukhra (K) Sarpanch wins laurels at national workshop

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:44 PM, Thu - 22 September 22

Gadge Meenakshi receives a certificate of appreciation from Vini Mahajan, secretary of the Ministry of Jala Shakti in Pune.

Adilabad: Mukhra (K) village Sarpanch Gadge Meenakshi won laurels from many for becoming a role model to others in administration of habitation and by effectively implementing various schemes of both Union and State governments.

She was appreciated by dignitaries at the second national workshop on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDG) being conducted in Pune from September 22 to 24. The workshop is being organized by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Meenakshi explained how the village was making profits and achieving self-financial empowerment by manufacturing vermi-composite fertilizer. She shared that the habitation was making wealth from the waste. She claimed that the village had become a role model gram panchayat by implementing schemes of both union and state governments, by taking cooperation from locals.