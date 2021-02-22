Telangana: Mulugu forest officials appeal to villagers not to harm the leopard

Panic gripped the villages around Kongala waterfall, as some villagers noticed the leopard perched atop a leafless tree.

Mulugu: Forest department officials made a fervent plea to villagers in Venkatapur mandal not to harm a leopard what was sighted near Kongala waterfall on Monday.

Panic gripped the villages around Kongala waterfall, as some villagers noticed the leopard perched atop a leafless tree. As the photos of the leopard on tree went viral, panic spread among people. District Forest officials rushed to the spot and confirmed that it was indeed a leopard, but asked people not to worry.

The District Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Kumar Shetty appealed to people not to harm the animal. Officials believe that the leopard had retreated deep into the forest and that it might not pose any threat. However, people should exercise caution while moving into the forest.

Just in last October, villagers spotted a tiger in the adjacent forest areas of Kannai Gudem mandal under Eturnagaram wildlife sanctuary, which is on the other side of River Godavari.

