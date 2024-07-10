Medak: Another calf falls prey to leopard in Ramayampet

Farmer finds carcass of half-eaten calf, says this is second incident in last few months

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 10:14 AM

Representational photo

Medak: In yet another leopard attack on domestic cattle, a calf was killed at Jhansi Lingapur in Ramayampet mandal early on Wednesday.

Farmer Ippa Raju had kept his cattle in a shed on the outskirts of the village. When he came to the shed on Wednesday morning to milk the buffaloes, he found the carcass of one of his calves. It was half eaten.

The farmer said it was the second such incident reported in the last few months.

The farmers, who called the forest authorities, have appealed to them to catch the leopard and release it deep into the forest.