Wednesday, Jul 10, 2024
Home | Medak | Medak Another Calf Falls Prey To Leopard In Ramayampet

Medak: Another calf falls prey to leopard in Ramayampet

Farmer finds carcass of half-eaten calf, says this is second incident in last few months

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 10 July 2024, 10:14 AM
Medak: Another calf falls prey to leopard in Ramayampet
Representational photo

Medak: In yet another leopard attack on domestic cattle, a calf was killed at Jhansi Lingapur in Ramayampet mandal early on Wednesday.

Farmer Ippa Raju had kept his cattle in a shed on the outskirts of the village. When he came to the shed on Wednesday morning to milk the buffaloes, he found the carcass of one of his calves. It was half eaten.

Also Read

The farmer said it was the second such incident reported in the last few months.

The farmers, who called the forest authorities, have appealed to them to catch the leopard and release it deep into the forest.

Related News

Latest News