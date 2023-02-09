Telangana: Nallabelli SI Raja Rao suspended for corruption

It is alleged that Raja Rao had appointed an ‘agent’ among the police constables to collect money from the people involved in illegal activities under his PS limits

By Renju John Daniel Updated On - 07:36 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

It is alleged that Raja Rao had appointed an ‘agent’ among the police constables to collect money from the people involved in illegal activities under his PS limits

Warangal: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath issued orders placing Nallabelli police station Sub-Inspector N Raja Rao following the ‘corruption allegations’ made against the SI proved correct, said a press note issued by the police here on Thursday.

According to the sources, Raja Rao was appointed as the Civil SI last year on conversion from the AR wing. It is alleged that Raja Rao had appointed an ‘agent’ among the police constables to collect money from the people involved in illegal activities under his PS limits. He allegedly became involved in settlements of civil disputes. He illegally collected lakhs of rupees from ID liquor producers, PDS rice smugglers, sand smugglers and other people involved in illegal businesses. Following this, several complaints were lodged against him at the Warangal police commissioner recently.

Also Read Discharge duties with humanity, Ramagundam CP advises police