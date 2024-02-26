Telangana Govt transfers three senior IPS officers

Monday, Feb 26, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 26 February 2024, 11:49 PM
Hyderabad: The state government has issued orders transferring and posting three senior IPS officers on Monday night. Accordingly, Viswaprasad, has been posted as Inspector General, Organisation; AV Ranganath is posted as Inspector General, Multi Zone-I and Sharat Chandra Pawar has been posted as Superintendent of Police, TS, Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Hyderabad.

