Telangana Govt transfers three senior IPS officers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 February 2024, 11:49 PM

Hyderabad: The state government has issued orders transferring and posting three senior IPS officers on Monday night. Accordingly, Viswaprasad, has been posted as Inspector General, Organisation; AV Ranganath is posted as Inspector General, Multi Zone-I and Sharat Chandra Pawar has been posted as Superintendent of Police, TS, Anti-Narcotics Bureau, Hyderabad.

