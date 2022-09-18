Telangana: New fee structure for private engineering colleges soon

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 11:06 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: A new fee structure of the private engineering colleges will be rolled out for the block period 2022-2025. Towards this, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) is on the job of revising the fee structure that will be applicable from the academic year 2022-23.

As fee revision was due for the next three-year block period this year, the TAFRC had invited applications from private colleges. A fee of Rs.1.73 lakh per annum for the CBIT was fixed that was highest among all other engineering colleges in the State. Another college, MGIT got a fee fixation of Rs.1.60 lakh per annum. Likewise, close to 30 colleges got their revised over Rs.1 lakh per annum.

However, this revised fee was not notified and the Committee had decided to retain the existing fee for the present academic year given the hardships faced by students and parents due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the TAFRC retaining the old fee structure for the academic year 2022-23, 79 private engineering colleges approached the High Court which passed an interim order allowing them to collect the enhanced fee. However, it asked the colleges to refund the differential amount if the fee notified by the TAFRC was less than the amount collected from students.

As there were discrepancies in the audit reports, the TAFRC has once again taken up the task of auditing financial statements submitted by the colleges’ management. “We found issues in the audit reports. So, auditing is being done again. Once it is done a new fee structure will be fixed and notified,” a TAFRC official said.

Meanwhile, the committee has asked 15 colleges including the CBIT to appear before it on Monday for personal hearings for fixation of tuition fee for the block period 2022-25.

During the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 first phase admission counselling 60,208 seats were allotted in 176 colleges of which over 43,000 seats were confirmed by students.

The second phase of admission counselling will commence with registration, payment of the processing fee and slot booking for certificate verification on September 28 and 29. Certificate verification is scheduled for September 30 and web options are from September 28 to October 1, while provisional seat allotment orders will be released on October 4.