Watch: Dunzo agent sprints on a railway platform to deliver package, netizens reminded of DDLJ

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:44 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

A video of a Dunzo agent sprinting on a railway platform to deliver a package to his customer is doing rounds on the internet.

Hyderabad: Do you remember the climax scene of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge? Of course, you do. The scene played out a few weeks ago, except Simran played by Kajol was a Dunzo delivery agent and the purpose was to unite a customer with his package and not Raj with Simran.

A video of a Dunzo agent sprinting on a railway platform to deliver a package to his customer is doing rounds on the internet. The video shows a man wearing the brand’s jersey running on a crowded platform along a moving train while someone from the train gestures to him to run faster. The man finally makes it and delivers the package and the elated customer throws a fist into the air.

The way the whole scenario played out reminded people of the iconic DDLJ scene. From funny memes to serious debates about why he had to run, this video has triggered all kinds of conversations.

“Just Came Across This Viral Video. His Dedication Is Really Amazing!, “ wrote a Twitter user.

“There is no way when you accept the order, you have to deliver it. It is one way of slavery in our society. If he could not deliver he will be penalized. Due to that he have to delivery it (sic),” wrote another concerned user.