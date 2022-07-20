Telangana: Engineering fee goes up in several private colleges

Hyderabad: Students who want to pursue engineering education have to shell out more fee as the course fee has gone up in several private engineering colleges across the State.

The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TARC) which has taken up fee fixation in the private unaided engineering colleges on July 7 has fixed Rs.1.73 lakh per annum for the CBIT which is highest among all other engineering colleges in the State. Another college, MGIT got a fee fixation of Rs.1.60 lakh per annum.

The fee for a total of 175 engineering colleges have been fixed by the TAFRC for which the process concluded on Wednesday. This new fee structure will be applicable for the next three-year block period starting academic year 2022-23. The last fee revision was done in 2019.

“The CBIT management sought more than Rs.2 lakh per annum as fee but considering various criteria, the fee has been fixed at Rs.1.73 lakh per annum,” a TARFC official said.

While the TAFRC fixed a minimum fee of Rs.45,000 per annum, some engineering colleges particularly the ones located in the rural areas sought their fee be fixed at Rs.35,000 citing inability of students to pay more fee for engineering education.

“As per new AICTE regulations, the minimum fee is to be fixed at Rs.75,000 per annum. However, only a few colleges are implementing 7th pay revision scales for staff in their institutions as per the AICTE regulations. So, the minimum was fixed at Rs.45,000 per annum. The committee meeting is scheduled for next week after which the fee details will be sent to the government for issuing necessary orders,” the official said.

Not just for the students and parents, the increased engineering fee will also burden the State government exchequers as it reimburses the entire college fee for students who secure a rank under 10,000 in the TS EAMCET under the fee reimbursement scheme. Those securing above 10,000 rank in the TS EAMCET will get a minimum fee and balance amount has to be borne by students.