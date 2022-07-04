Telangana: New government colleges in Maheshwaram constituency, GO issued

Hyderabad: The State government has sanctioned new government colleges in Maheshwaram constituency in Ranga Reddy district. While a new Government Junior College has been sanctioned at Meerpet village in Balapur mandal, permission was accorded for establishment of new Government Polytechnic College in Tukkuguda, Maheshwaram constituency.

To this effect, the Higher Education department issued GO Rt No.100 on July 1 for establishment of a new Government Junior College from the present academic year 2022-23.

As per the GO Ms 19 issued on July 1, the establishment of a new Government Polytechnic College in Maheshwaram constituency from the academic year 2022-23 was subject to fulfillment of conditions as stipulated by the All India Council for Technical Education. An order regarding courses, staff and other amenities to be sanctioned to the Government Polytechnic College would be issued separately.

The department has instructed Commissioner of Intermediate Education and Commissioner of Technical Education to take necessary further action in the matter.