Telangana News Today: Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Celebrations, Vyooham Suspension, CM Revanth Returns

Today's Telangana News includes Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations, Telangana High Court extending the suspension of Vyooham movie, and CM Revanth Reddy returning from his first foreign trip.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: Today’s Telangana News includes Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha celebrations, Telangana High Court extending the suspension of Vyooham movie, and CM Revanth Reddy returning from his first foreign trip.

Watch: