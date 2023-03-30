NIT Warangal inks MoU with Vesuvius India Ltd

Vesuvius will provide scholarships to three girl students of Mechanical, Metallurgy and Chemical departments from second year to final year of NITW B Tech programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Warangal: NIT, Warangal, has signed a MoU with Vesuvius India Ltd, at NIT campus here on Thursday.

Vesuvius India Limited is a subsidiary of Vesuvius Group Limited, U.K. Under this agreement, Vesuvius will provide scholarships to three girl students of Mechanical, Metallurgy and Chemical departments from the second year to final year of their B.Tech programme. Vesuvius will also offer six months long internship opportunity to the selected students in any of the four factories located at Kolkata, Mehsana, Visakhapatnam and Salem.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by NITW Director Prof N V Ramana Rao, and Manager, CSR initiatives of Vesuvius India Ltd in the presence, Rajashree Das, in the presence of Prof N V Umamahesh, Prof M J Davidson, and C Vijay Anavaratham.

Meanwhile, Vesuvius also selected a few students as full-time employees (FTE) for its plants located across India. Both NIT Warangal and Vesuvius agreed for a long-term collaboration for knowledge exchange and skill development.