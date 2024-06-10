Telangana: NPDCL CMD issues safety guidelines to prevent accidents

As the occurrence of local faults increases during rainfall, posing a risk of accidents, he instructed electrical workers involved in distribution to exercise caution and follow specific precautions to prevent accidents.

By talapalli sarchana Published Date - 10 June 2024, 06:45 PM

Warangal: With an aim to prevent electricity-related accidents during monsoon, Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy has issued directives to prevent accidents and the safety measures to be taken during performing duties to the field staff of the company.

The CMD, who held a teleconference with Divisional Engineers (Technical) and Assistant Divisional Engineers (Technical) on Monday, asked them to take safety precautions at the field level to reduce electrical accidents.

Stating that electrical accidents often occur due to negligence of safety and lack of awareness, he issued a set of guidelines for the company officials, which include making the company’s staff aware of the safety devices and take steps to make full use of them and to create awareness about safety standards and take measures to ensure their full implementation.

The CMD asked the Divisional Engineers, technical staff and Circle Office Nodal Safety Officer to carry out spot checks to see if the Operations and Maintenance (O&M) were working in compliance with safety norms. He also asked the officials to organise seminars to create awareness about electricity safety and display preventive instructions and precautions at places like municipality and corporation offices, bus stands, railway stations and public places, cinema theaters, cross road junctions, schools and colleges.

The NPDCL had been conducting proper training for the employees with the latest safety procedures and providing all types of safety equipment such as helmet, gloves, portable earthing short circuit kits, safety shoes, insulated tools and voltage detector to the staff. “We are making efforts to make NPDCL a zero electricity hazard company,”he said.