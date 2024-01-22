Telangana: NRI couple builds library, science lab at Masaipet ZPHS

Medak: To give something back to the society where she was born and raised, Dr Madhavi Reddy and her husband Dr Srikanth Mandumala, both now citizens of the United Kingdom, have built an ultra-modern Science Block and Library building on the premises of the Zilla Parishad High School in Masaipet Mandal.

Dr Madhavi is the daughter of Anthireddigari Keshava Reddy and Ramalakshmi, a farmer couple from the village. Dr Madhavi, who has been working for disadvantaged communities in collaboration with various organisations, had visited the school three years ago. Speaking to Telangana Today, Methuku Ranga Reddy, the Physical Science teacher of the school, said Dr Madhavi had donated furniture, sports materials and science lab equipment besides getting the primary school painted three years ago. During a discussion with the teachers and students, Dr Madhavi decided to take up a building block for the Library and Science Lab.

She collaborated with local charity organisation Dr Suguna Ram Mohan Educational Society and three international charities based in the UK, namely the Lions Club of Enfield, Empowerment through Education, and Shanta Foundation to take up the work. The work was completed in six months. The building was named after her father Anthireddygari Keshava Reddy. The outlay for the work was put at Rs.60 lakh.

Teachers, students and villagers thanked the UK-based couple for their gesture during the inaugural programme on the premises of the school on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Madhavi and the charity organisations assured to take responsibility of the poor students by paying the tuition fee for their higher studies.