Telangana NRIs celebrate Independence Day in UK

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Association of the United Kingdom (TAUK) celebrated Independence Day in London. Vice president of the association, Sushumna Reddy, hoisted the Indian national flag at the TAUK office in Reading, a city near London and said, “Many great leaders from the country took part in the freedom movement. Although their paths were different, their goal was Independent India.”

TAUK Community Affairs chairperson Naveen Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had chosen Mahatma Gandhi’s path of non-violence to achieve Telangana State. “After Telangana was formed, the villages and towns are moving forward on the path of progress,” he added.

TAUK general secretary Suresh Budagam said that the country is free because of the sacrifices made by many freedom fighters.