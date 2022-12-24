Telangana number one in administering booster shots in India

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In yet another instance of taking proactive measures in containing Covid infections, Telangana is leading all other Indian states in administering booster/precautionary Covid vaccines to eligible individuals.

While the national percentage of individuals who received booster shots is hovering between 23 percent and 25 percent, Telangana State has administered Covid booster shots to 47.6 percent of the eligible population, which is the largest in the country, closely followed by Andhra Pradesh at second position with 46.3 percent of eligible individuals getting booster shots.

Himachal Pradesh is at third position with 41.7 percent while Odisha is at fourth position with 40.6 percent of its eligible population getting booster shots. Gujarat is at fifth place with 39.6 percent of its eligible population receiving the precautionary Covid vaccine dose.

“From the day one of the Covid pandemic, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been very particular about ensuring that Telangana provides best health care facilities to needy patients. We are glad that we are the leading State in India to administer the maximum number of precautionary Covid vaccine doses. We are also hoping that the MOHFW, New Delhi will ensure enough supply of booster shots are made available to Telangana in the coming days so that more eligible individuals are provided with booster shots,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Saturday, said.