China Covid scare casts shadow on New Year’s celebrations

Although the news triggered a lot of emotions, some people opine that it is necessary to stay calm in the situation and deal with it rationally, considering that the people have got done with vaccinations and booster doses.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 05:57 PM, Sat - 24 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The New Year’s Eve is around the corner and after the two-year hiatus to parties due to the Covid pandemic, denizens have been looking forward to returning to full-fledged revelry. However, the news of the surge in coronavirus cases in China is the worst kind of mood dampener for most.

While some people are reconsidering their decision of joining big parties and clubs, others are already opting for intimate house parties.

Shanti Gattineni, a Hyderabad-based banker working in Chennai said, “travel has been such a hassle for past two years.

When we finally made plans this time to spend New Year’s with family in Hyderabad and bought tickets, the news broke bringing back the pandemic anxieties.”

Although the news triggered a lot of emotions, some people opine that it is necessary to stay calm in the situation and deal with it rationally, considering that the people have got done with vaccinations and booster doses.

“The city went through a terrible experience, but we’ve now learned our lessons. By now most of the people are aware of the dos, don’ts and the precautions that must be followed, so I suppose the only thing left to do is put them into practice,” said Abhilash Sankaramanchi, a city-based entrepreneur.