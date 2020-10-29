Telangana: Online applications invited for NMMSS examination

The last date for online registration and remittance of examination fee is November 20

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations on Thursday invited online applications for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination for the year 2020-21 for the Class VIII.

The last date for online registration and remittance of examination fee is November 20. For more details, visit the website http://bse.telangana.gov.in. Applications in the offline mode will not be accepted.

