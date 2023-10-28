Munugode: Dissidence sparks in Congress on candidature of Rajagopal Reddy

The party workers staged protests and burnt effigies of Rajagopal Reddy at Gujja in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal.

By Srinivas P. Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image

Nalgonda: Congress party’s decision to make Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy as the party candidate for Munugode assembly constituency sparked protests by the Congress workers at different places in the assembly constituency.

The party workers staged protests and burnt effigies of Rajagopal Reddy at Gujja in Sansthan Narayanpur mandal. Followers of Congress leader Chalamala Krishna Reddy also staged protest demonstration at Munugode and burnt the effigy of Rajagopal Reddy and his brother Venkat Reddy.

In a video posted in social media groups, Krishna Reddy questioned as to how Rajagopal Reddy who resigned to Congress and the assembly 15 months ago, and joined the BJP. Afer his defeat in the bypolls, Rajagopal Reddy had once again joined the Congress. He suspected the hand of some Congress leaders, who desired to continue their domination in the party, behind the decision of the AICC on candidature of Rajagopal Reddy.

Stating that he has been working for the strengthening of the party in the assembly constituency for the last 15 years, he made it clear that he would contest in the elections from Munugode assembly constituency, even if the party did not provide opportunity to him. His comment indicate that Krishna Reddy has decided to contest the elections as an independent candidate.