Trade unions stage protest against auction of SCCL coal mines

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 July 2024, 05:22 PM

Peddapalli: Singareni trade unions on Monday staged demonstrations at all coal mines across the company protesting against the auction of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) coal blocks by the union government.

As part of the agitation, left wing trade unions under Singareni Trade Unions Joint Forum (STUJF) organized a gate meeting at 11A incline coal mine in Godavarikhani. In order to allocate SCCL coal blocks to multinational companies, the Centre made arrangements for the auction of Singareni coal mines instead of allocating mines to SCCL, they alleged.

HMS state general secretary Riaz Ahmed, IFTU state president I Krishna, AIFTU leader G Ramulu, TNTUC leader Peddapalli Satyanarayana and other leaders participated in the meeting.