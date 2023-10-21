Telangana: Police Commemoration Day observed in Nizamabad

Nizamabad Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu paid tributes to the "Police Martyrs" who have laid down their lives in the line of duty

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Nizamabad: Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu said police forces discharge their responsibilities even in the most difficult circumstances to ensure the internal security of the country.

Taking part in the Police Commemoration Day ceremony at Police Parade Grounds here on Saturday, the Collector paid tributes to the “Police Martyrs” who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. Speaking on the occasion, he said the people of the country were living in peace due to the tireless efforts of the police personnel. “Police play a vital role in successful implementation of welfare and development programmes of the government,” he said.

Nizamabad Police Commissioner Kalmeshwar Shingenawar informed that in Nizamabad, Armoor and Bodhan Divisions since 1986 as many as 19 police personnel laid down their lives in the line of duty. There was a need to recognize the challenges the police personnel face, the long hours they work and the impact their duty has on them and their families, he said, adding that the society has a responsibility to support law enforcement police personnel to ensure they have the support and cooperation they need to carry out their duties effectively and safely.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year, to commemorate and pay tributes to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush in the Hot Springs area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959. The sacrifices of police personnel who have lost their lives in the line of duty, are recalled on this occasion.